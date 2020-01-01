Five of family killed as truck overturns on hut in Bengal

By | Published: 5:07 pm

Burdwan: Five persons of a family, including two children, were killed after a sand-laden truck lost control and overturned on a hut in West Bengal’s Purba Burdwan district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Shikarpur village adjoining Damodar river under Galsi police station limits, a police officer said.

While five persons, including a two-year-old boy and nine-year-old girl were killed on the spot, one person was rescued from the debris and admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, he said.

The incident sparked off angry reprisals by the villagers who set ablaze several trucks, dumpers and earthmovers protesting sand mining on the river bed, prompting heavy police deployment in the area, the officer added.