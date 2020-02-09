Five persons of family died in road accident in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:56 am 10:01 am

Karimnagar: Five members of a family were killed in a ghastly road accident near Kurikyal of Gangadhara mandal in the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred when a speeding granite-laden lorry rammed into an autorickshaw coming in the opposite direction at around 1 a.m. While four people were killed on the spot, another person breathed his last in hospital.

Mekala Narsiah, his son Babu, brother Banaiah, brother son Shekar, and nephew and autorikshaw driver Gaddam Anjaiah were the victims.

Residents of Pudur in Kodimyal mandal, the victims on Saturday came to Karimnagar for the treatment of Babu, who was recently injured in a bike accident. Incident occurred while they were returning to their naive village.

The Granite-laden lorry was proceeding towards Karimnagar from Gangadhara hit autorikshaw. Drive Anjaiah was stuck in the cabin as the front portion of the vehicle. Police struggled for more than half an hour to remove the body of Anjaiah from the mangled cabin.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar consoled the family members of the deceased.

In another incident, a person identified as Saddam was died and three others injured when a granite-laden tipper hit an autorickshaw near Molangur of Shankarapatnam mandal in the early hours.

