Five pickpockets nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (South) on Saturday arrested five pickpockets and recovered nine mobile phones and Rs 50,000 from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the team caught Zubair Bin Shamlan (33), Mohd Nawaz (21), Syed Aijaz (26), Mohd Naseer (30) and Ashraf Parvez (33), all residents of the Old City.

They were involved in nine cases of mobile phone stealing and pickpocketing in Charminar, Begumpet, Begum Bazaar, Narsingi, Patancheru, Kalapather and Saifabad police station areas.

“Zubair, Nawaz and Aijaz hired a passenger auto rickshaw and moved around in the crowded areas of the city. The trio accommodated the passengers in the auto rickshaw and stole cash and mobile phones from them. The stolen property would be handed over to Naseer and Parvez who would sell the same in the market,” said S Chaitanya Kumar, Additional DCP, Task Force. The accused along with the property were handed over to the Begum Bazaar police for further action.

