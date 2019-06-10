Five platforms providing e-books to aspirants

By | Published: 5:21 pm

In this modern era, from the way we communicate to how we shop, the impacts of digitisation are also visible in the field of education and have affected major changes in how education is being imparted and consumed.One such transition is from printed books to e-books.

To cope with the changing time and with technology spreading its wing to the education sector, Edtech startups have made the long-hour sessions into interesting fun-filled concepts.E-books have become an essential part of students’ life as they are simple, easy and hassle-free to acquire. Now, students don’t have to physically go to a shop and buy heavy books and carry them around. The content of e-books has been refined to make it easier for students to understand and learn.

Here is the list of 5 platforms providing e-books:

Byju’s

BYJU’S – The Learning App is the popular brand name for Think and Learn Private Ltd., a Bengaluru-based educational technology (edtech) and online tutoring firm founded in 2011 by Byju Raveendran at Bengaluru (India). In March 2019, it was the world’s most valued edtech company at $5.4 billion (Rs 37,000 crore). Their flagship product is a mobile app named BYJU’S – The Learning App launched in August 2015. It serves visual and personalised educational content mainly to school students from classes 4 to 12.

Adda247

One of the largest education-technology companies in India, Adda247 focused on helping every student access quality education and training to become capable of cracking the most intensive competitive examinations. The mobile app has been focusing on the growth and proper training of the brightest minds in the country. Adda247 offers you comprehensive e-books for your all-round preparation of Bank and SSC exams. The store has a compilation of the updated syllabus of all the government and public sector examinations.

Vedantu

Vedantu enables students to learn LIVE with some of India’s best-curated teachers. Vedantu`s USP is its quality of teachers. It has some 500+ teachers who have taught more than 1 Million hours to 40,000+ students spread across 1000+ cities from 30+ countries. Vedantu’s online tutoring platform enables live interactive learning between a teacher and a student. It offers individual and group classes. Imagine it like ‘Skype’ custom-made for education.

Extramarks

Extramarks Total Learning Ecosystem is a One-App-One-Solution for all stakeholders – Students, Teachers and Parents. It allows students to access learning solutions mapped to their curriculum at home, while simultaneously allowing parents and teachers to track and evaluate the student’s performance. Deep, immersive learning, based on the Learn-Practice-Test pedagogy.

Kindle

The Amazon Kindle is a series of e-readers designed and marketed by Amazon. Amazon Kindle devices enable users to browse, buy, download, and read e-books, newspapers, magazines and other digital media via wireless networking to the Kindle Store. The hardware platform began as a single device in 2007 and now comprises a range of devices, including e-readers with e-ink electronic paper displays and Kindle applications on all major computing platforms.