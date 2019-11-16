Five quintals of single-use plastic glasses, outdated oil seized in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Mancherial: Authorities of Chennur Municipality seized huge quantities of single-use plastic from a warehouse belonging to a trader on Saturday. Five quintals of disposable plastic glasses were recovered. The trader of the concerned business is absconding.

K Bapu, Municipal Commissioner said the accused was Valaram, the owner of Jagadamba Traders and a native of Chennur town. He cautioned that stern action would be taken against those who use single use plastic carry bags or glasses or plates which were banned by the government. Those who indulge in the offence will be either imposed huge fines or booked, he added.

Meanwhile, Chennur police found large quantities of outdated cooking oil cans and soft drinks from the similar warehouse. A case is yet to be registered against the trader for not disposing the expired oil and drinks.

