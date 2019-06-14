Five schools at worksites in Mancherial likely

By | Published: 12:34 am

Mancherial: The children of workers engaged in brick kilns, agriculture and construction, in many cases end up becoming child labourers.

To prevent such practices, Department of Child Labour has proposed to set up five schools at worksites in the district. This move will not only help the children in accessing education, but will also end the menace of child labour.

“We are taking a slew of measures to eradicate the menace of child labour. A proposal was sent to higher authorities, seeking creation of three schools in Kotapalli mandal and two in Kasipet mandals that account for a major proportion of child labourers in the district. They will be established once Collector gives her nod,” District Child Labour Officer, A Sathyanarayana Reddy told ‘Telangana Today.’

Children of workers employed in kilns, agriculture fields and construction works, are forced to assist their parents as most of the areas do not have schools. According to voluntary organisations that work for rights of children, these children deserve educational facilities and their lives would be transformed, if schools were set up at worksites.

Children rescued in three years

As per information available with Child Line 1098, a voluntary organisation that provides shelter to the children and women in danger, 937 children found forcefully employed in eateries, apparel stores and other sectors were rescued during month-long Operation Smile taken up from 2017 to 2019.

Of the rescued children, 719 were boys and 218 were girls. Of them, 749 were repatriated and 183 were admitted to educational institutions.

During special drives, 149 children aged below 12 were rescued between January 1 to 31 in 2019, and, 184 kids between July 1 and 31 of 2018. A total of 146 children were identified at the time of Operation Smile initiative held in January of 2018. As many as 268 kids were repatriated and 39 were admitted in orphanages or educational institutions.

