Five security personnel of Telangana Minister test Covid positive

Hyderabad: Five security personnel of a senior Minister tested positive for Covid-19 here on Wednesday.

Three security personnel posted at the Minister’s house here tested positive a few days ago after which samples of all the persons who were discharging duty at his house were collected.

On Wednesday, the reports of the five security personnel tested positive while the reports of others including the Minister, are awaited.

The eight persons have been advised to be under isolation. Sources said the security staff could have been affected with the virus from one of the visitors who came to meet him at his residence.

