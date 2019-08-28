Five teams on job to crack jewellery burglary case

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Five police teams are working to nab those behind the burglary at the house of a builder on Road No. 2, Banjara Hills, on Monday night.

The miscreants had decamped with jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore by breaking into one of the bedrooms in the house, owned by Uttam Reddy, after scaling the compound wall. Police suspect they had entered into the compound from the adjacent park.

The police, who checked footage from CCTVs installed in the house, obtained visuals of a burglar who, however, had covered his face. He was seeing moving around the house for several minutes before getting into the bedroom and decamping with the valuables stolen from an almirah. The police suspect that more than one person was involved in the burglary and are checking footage from CCTV cameras on the roads leading to the house and adjacent commercial establishments.

Senior officials are monitoring the investigation and teams of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force are assisting the Banjara Hills police. A few suspects were reportedly taken into custody for questioning.