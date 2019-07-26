Five traders held for selling banned glyphosate in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Mancherial: Sleuths of Task Force and special branch arrested five traders from several parts of the district for allegedly trading prohibited glyphosate on Friday. A total of 16,000 liters of the chemical worth Rs 85 lakh, used for clearing weed in cotton crop, was recovered.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Sathyanarayana said that the accused were Koutarapu Rajendra Prasad of Mailaram in Nennal mandal, Battupalli Santosh of Janakapur in Asifabad, Bollam Mahesh of Ramnagar in Mancherial, Akula Ramesh belonging to Hyderabad and Thatipalli Srinivas from Asifabad town. Akula Ramesh, manager of a warehouse was also detained.

During the course of investigations, cops found that Srinivas purchased the hazardous chemical from a firm in Hyderabad with the help Mahesh, Mancherial disrtrict manager of the company, for the past few months. He later sold it to Santosh who in turn disposed it to Rajendra Prasad. They all were duping the farmers by trading the pesticide which was banned for harming soil and damaging crops of neighbouring fields.

The offenders admitted that they were indulging in the crime to make a fast buck. The commissioner stated that usage of glyphosate causes imbalance to the ecology and result in climate change. Ultimately, it contributes to crisis in agriculture sector and leaves an adverse impact on health of farmers. It is applied to eliminate weed grown in non-agriculture and barren lands. Farmers should take permission from local agriculture officials for doing so, he said.

The IPS officer cautioned that PD Act would be invoked against those who indulge in trading of the prohibited pesticides and spurious seeds. He told traders of seeds and fertilisers to adhere to provisions of law and to supply quality products. He advised farmers to report menaces of fake seeds and selling of banned pesticides to either cops or agriculture officials. Mancherial DCP Rakshita K Murthy, ACP Gouse Baba, Bellampalli ACP Balu Jadav, Inspectors Tirupathi Reddy, Adla Mahesh, Task Force Inspector Satish Kumar and his team were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter