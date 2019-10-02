Five trillion economy dream ambitious but doable: CEA KV Subramanian

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: There is need to foster investments and reduce labour law restrictions in order to boost economic growth of the country, said Chief Economic Adviser, KV Subramanian.

He said investments and savings would lead to increased productivity that would provide jobs besides enhancing exports and also boosting the demand. Citing growth rates and strategies of the past, both in India and other countries, the Chief Economic Adviser said five trillion economy dream was indeed ambitious but also doable.

It took India 55 years to reach the first trillion but between 2014 and 2019 the country added 1 trillion in just five years, he said.

Delivering a lecture on the topic ‘The five trillion economy’ at ‘Manthan Samvaad’ organised by Manthan here on Wednesday, Subramanian described investment as the key driver of the growth. If the investments go up, unemployment could be reduced, he said.

Referring to China’s economy, Subramanian said China could cut down on consumption on the GDP and there was more savings and huge investments that led to growth from 1980 to till date.

He spoke about three structural factors needed to push investments. Policies enable Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to grow but current policies incentivise small firms to remain small which lead to lower job creation and productivity. “So there is a need for a sunset clause,” he added.

Citing Rajasthan as an example, the Chief Economic Adviser said there was a need to reduce labour law restrictions in order to enhance the growth.

Meanwhile, in his lecture on ‘Kashmir: the State and the Status’, historian Srinath Raghavan dealt on historical evolution of the State and two union territories. Raghavan said that dilution of Article 370 did lead to insurgency in Kashmir and added, “Capitalism can sort out many things but nationalism cannot balance the books.”

In another lecture on ‘My Constitution’s Country’, Supreme Court senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy spoke about four core values of Constitution – equality, freedom, dignity and non-discrimination.

“The Constitution has expanded the freedom for many disadvantaged or marginalised people. But today freedoms are shrinking. Even in emergency, Habeas Corpus writs were heard within 24 hours. Today this does not exist and the press does not question,” Guruswamy said.

