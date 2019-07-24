Five ways to maintain your mane in monsoon

By | Published: 6:13 pm

With the melody of monsoon playing in our heads, every year the rains bring in menace for hair. The excitement to get soaked in the monsoon feels is enticing, but the humidity and moisture which follows it is a concern demanding attention.

Monsoon rains loaded with pollutants dampers hair quality, leading to breakage and hair fall. Further, the scalp becomes more prone to dryness leading to dandruff and frizziness. The season comes with its beauty, but, hair problems become more frequent and hair fall increases significantly in the season.

Nevertheless, hair loss problems due to this seasonal change can be addressed with careful measures and professional guidance. Below are a few easy and handy tips by Advanced Hair Studio experts on maintaining your mane during monsoon season.

Regularly wash your hair

In order to maintain a healthy scalp, the first and the most important step is keeping the scalp clean by at least washing the hair 2-3 times a week. Additionally, conditioning prevents fungal infection and ensures that moisture is intact, giving a smooth and shiny texture to hair.

Reduce hair styling products

The constant exposure to a humid atmosphere in rainy season makes the scalp dry making it more susceptible to damage. Hence, excess use of hair straighteners, curling rods and dryers can prove to be harmful in monsoons.

Dietary needs

Diet is an integral part of one’s hair quality and, therefore, should be kept in check, irrespective of seasonal requirements. Protein-rich diet stimulates hair growth. Hence, include things like dry fruits, nuts, seeds, meat and yoghurt in your daily diet. Drinking water is also extremely important to retain moisture and fight dryness.

Avoid breakage

Use the right comb to untangle your hair, preferably, wide-toothed combs with less static. Further, to avoid breakage, start combing your hair from the bottom and, then, go to the roots. Also, avoid combing damp hair to ditch hair loss.

Save your hair in style

Lastly, to avoid damage from the chemicals that come with rainwater, carry an umbrella, raincoat or water-proof hat to prevent direct contact with the rainwater. In addition to this, braiding your hair in this season not only protects it from the damage but also strengthens the hair follicles.Following these handy and simple tricks will enhance the benevolence of the season with a cup of brewing coffee.