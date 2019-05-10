Five-year-old boy drowns in canal in Hyderabad 

By | Published: 12:50 pm 1:29 pm

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy drowned in a water canal at Manikonda in Gandipet here late on Thursday. The victim, identified as Anand, a native of Odisha, was living with his parents in a nearby temporary hut. His parents work as labourers in various construction sites in the city.

Police said Anand along with his friends had gone to fetch some water from the canal when he slipped and fell inside.

His friends informed the police who retrieved the body about 600 metres away from the mishap site.

The Narsingi police booked a case and are investigating.