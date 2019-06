By | Published: 4:12 pm

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy fell into a water sump and drowned near his house in Malakpet here on Thursday.The child, Abdul Rahman, was playing when he slipped and fell into the sump in a construction site opposite his house.

Sources said Rahman drowned immediately and family members, who realized he was missing for a long time and began searching, recovered his body in the water sump.The Malakpet police are investigating.The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.