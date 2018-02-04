Five-year-old brand ambassador for Telangana Irrigation Department

By | Published: 10:00 pm

Hyderabad: A child prodigy with an impressive knowledge of the facts and figures of irrigation projects in the State will be donning the role of brand ambassador of the Irrigation Department.

The five-year-old kindergarten student, Nehal, who spelt out with ease the salient features of major and medium irrigation projects on Krishna and Godavari river basins, was the cynosure of all eyes at a meeting of the irrigation engineers at Jala Soudha on Sunday.

Irrigation Minister, T Harish Rao was impressed with the way the tiny tot could equip himself with extensive knowledge of irrigation systems and what he understood by re-engineering of the projects and the brain behind the massive exercise.

He gave a vivid picture of Tammidihatti and Medigadda points on Godavari river and the water yield potential of the lift irrigation schemes coming up at both the places. He also gave an impressive explanation of the Chanaka- Korata inter-State barrage on Penganga.

The Minister announced that the Irrigation Department would bear the entire education expenditure of the boy, who hails from Pandillapalli village in Chintakani mandal of Khammam.

He also promised Nehal to fulfil the dream of meeting “KCR thatha”. He directed the department officials to take him to the Kaleshwaram project to give him a real feel of what he has been talking about.

Nehal’s father Hanumanta Rao, who works for a private company, moved to Hyderabad from Khammam with the hope of giving Nehal better education. His grandmother, who is a school teacher, has been a major source of encouragement for him. Her role was acknowledged by one and all in the family in helping the boy acquire high IQ levels.

Besides Harish Rao, TS Public Service Commission Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani and a host of other dignitaries, who were also present, were all in praise for the mastery achieved by the super kid in a field like irrigation.