Five-year-old girl kidnapped in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped at James Street in Ramgopalpet police station area.

The girl, Fatima, was going along with her mother Hajira when a person known to the family and aged around 30 years, took the girl from her mother on the pretext of buying some eatables. The incident happened on Monday around 11 am.

The family of the child stay near the pavement at Patny Circle and are footpath dwellers. On a complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation. The police have formed six teams to trace the child.