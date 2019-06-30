Five-year-old girl raped in Wanaparthy, accused held

By | Published: 1:06 am

Wanaparthy: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man a couple of days ago. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

The incident happened a couple of days ago near Ramalayam (Ward 19) in Wanaparthy town. As the child was bleeding, her mother grew suspicious and asked what had happened. Since the girl’s father was out of the town, the mother waited till his return. The father, after his return, questioned the accused, who allegedly assaulted the former along with his father and brother.

Sources said the accused tried to strike a compromise at Wanaparthy Town police station with the child’s parents. After SP Apoorva Rao came to know about the incident, the accused was arrested.

The accused was married twice and his second wife had allegedly committed suicide in 2013. He was booked under dowry death – 304 (B) of Indian Penal Code back then. He was, however, acquitted in the case. The family of the accused began constructing a house in Ward 19 last year, and the victim is also a resident of the same colony.

Wanaparthy DSP Srujana told ‘Telangana Today’ that the victim’s mother was running around Wanaparthy Government Hospital after the incident as the father wasn’t home and she had no clue what to do. As soon as the police came to know about the incident on Saturday, the accused was arrested and was booked under various sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act) and was sent to judicial remand.

