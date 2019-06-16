Five-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown person at Amannagar under Rein Bazaar police station area on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the victim was playing near her house when a stranger molested her and tried to take her away. After the girl raised an alarm the man escaped from the place. The victim informed about it to her parents who later approached the Rein Bazaar police.

A case was registered by the police and efforts launched to track down the suspect.

