Five-year-old rescued from kidnappers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:57 pm

Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Langar Houz on Wednesday was traced safely at Kodangal in Vikarabad here on Thursday. The girl Vaishnavi was kidnapped while she was playing near her house on Wednesday by an unidentified person.

The Langar Houz police after examination of surveillance cameras and sharing the pictures of the missing child received information from the local police in Vikarabad. A special team left for Vikarabad to bring back the child. The alleged kidnapper too was held, sources said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter