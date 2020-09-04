Five youth dead in road accident in Nalgonda

The accident took place at 5.30 am when the car hit a roadside pipeline of HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board).

Nalgonda: Five youngsters from Hyderabad died when the car in which they were travelling hit a huge pipe at Dharnapuri thanda of Chinthapally mandal in Nalgonda district in the early hours of Friday.

While four of them died on the spot, the fifth died while he was being shifted to a hospital at Devarakonda.

The youngsters were going to Nagarjuna Sagar from Hyderabad.

According to police, the five belong to different areas in Hyderabad i.e. Mansurabad, Chandanagar and Malakpet. They informed their families that they were going on a trip to Nagarjuna Sagar.

The police suspect the driver dozed off at the wheels leading to the accident.

Chinthapally police shifted the bodies to area hospital at Devarakonda for postmortem.

