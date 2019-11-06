Five youths jailed for assaulting constable in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: A local court in Ibrahimpatnam on Tuesday sentenced five youngsters to undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year for assaulting a police constable during the Ganesh idol immersion procession in 2017. The court also imposed fine of Rs 1,500 on each of them.

The convicted persons were K.Sukkaiah, Y.Chintu, M.Yadaiah, J.Raju and A.Mahesh, all residents of Medipally.

In September 2017, G.Ravinder, a constable from the Yacharam police station along with other staff were on bandobast duty at Medipally when the youngsters picked up an argument over a trivial issue. They abused and assaulted Ravinder. Based on a complaint, the Yacharam police booked a case and subsequently arrested them.

A chargesheet was filed in the court and the court which conducted trial found them guilty and sentenced them to imprisonment.

