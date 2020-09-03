Fix any glitch in online classes, officials told

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials concerned to fix any glitches and problems surfacing in the digital and online classes, and ensure students of government schools and junior colleges do not face any inconvenience.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the digital and online classes were being conducted to ensure that students do not lose the current academic year, she said.

Reviewing the digital and online classes with education department officials here on Wednesday, the Education Minister instructed district Collectors to address any issues pertaining to digital and online classes at the ground level.

The Education Minister warned that strict action will be initiated against the private school managements if they flouted guidelines of the Central government on conducting online classes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .