Flamboyant Lady, Linewiler impress in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am 6:03 pm

Hyderabad: Flamboyant Lady and Linewiler impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Conscious Gift (Ajit Singh) 1-2, 600/45, not extended. Sputnic (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/47, well in hand. Nova Scotia (P Ajeeth K) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Tokyo Jam (RB) 1-0, 600/46, handy. City Of Akira (Khurshad Alam) & Dimension (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved together. Mt Davidson (Rohit Kumar) & 2y-Green Coast/Molecule) (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/47, former showed out.

Augestern (Ritesh) & Bom Bastic (Gaddam) 1-3, 600/47, former worked well. Cheltenham (App) & Turf Monarch (Ajit Singh) 58, 600/44, former shaped well. Cephalonia (Ajit Singh) & Glendale (RB) 59, 600/44, former in good shape.

1000m:

Sacred Lamp (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, good. Air Strike (RB) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy. Trump Star (Rafique Sk) & Horus (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Escalating Striker (App) & Turf Warrior (Ajit Singh) 1-18, 800/59, 600/43, former finished 2L in front.

2y-(Oath/Starynessey) (Ritesh) & Recumbentibus (Gaddam) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, former finished 5L in front. Flamboyant Lady (Bopanna) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, retains form.

1200m:

Long Range (Aneel) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved well.

Linewiler (RB) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Red Snaper (RB) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, urged. Amazing Response (Koushik) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, looks well. Royal Valentine (Bopanna) & Ice Berry (Nakhat Singh) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/43, pair fit and well. Promiseofhappiness (Rafique Sk) & 2y-(Green Coast/Classic Wish) (AA Vikrant) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair finished level. Team Player (Nakhat Singh) & Friday Fury (Bopanna) 1-34, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/45, former in good shape. Reno Star (Koushik) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47. moved well. Isabella (Gopal Singh) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/43, maintains form.

Strategist (RB) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well.

MONSOON OUTER RACE GRASS

800m:

Moka (App) 55, 600/40, not extended.

1000m:

Turf Winner (Ashhad Asbar) 1-10, 800/52, 600/39, good.

1200m:

Super Act (App) & Flag Of Honour (AA Vikrant) 1-27, 1000/1-12, 800/57, 600/44, pair handy. Aintree (Ajit Singh) & Air Salute (RB) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/53, 600/41, former shaped well.

