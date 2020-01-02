Flamboyant Lady shines in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 6:16 pm

Hyderabad: Flamboyant Lady pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Wednesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Hopscotch (RB) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Vallee Ikon (RB) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Big Day (BR Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Bob Campbell (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/45, more in hand. Mr Shanghai (Kuldeep singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Turf Monarch (R Ajinkya) & Nicola Tesla (RB) 1-0, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

Royal Dynamite (Trainer) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, can upset. Belle Springs (Ajit Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Flamboyant Lady (Nakhat Singh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Tough And Go (App) & Time Is Good (G Naresh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, a notable pair. Classy Dame (B Dileep) & Team Player (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair shaped well. Shivalik Valley (Rohit Kumar) & Madonna (Ajit Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Blazing Jupiter (Rohit Kumar) & Hashtag (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair finished level. Star Envoy (Deepak Singh) & Titus (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, a fit pair. Angel Tesoro (RB) & California Beauty (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, a notable pair. Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) & Incredulous (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former pleased.

1200m:

Vijays Singham (Gopal Singh) 1-34, 1000/1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, maintains form. City Of Fusion (Rohit Kumar) & Carmella (Kuldeep Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former fit and well. Premier Action (Ajit Singh) & Royal Avenger (R Ajinkya) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well.

1400m:

Bombastic (Rafique Sk) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-3, 600/47, not extended. The Great Gatsby (Gopal Singh) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, not extended.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.