Flash sale goes wrong, 4 injured in stampede in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Four women were hurt in front of a shopping mall here on Saturday. Police have brought the situation under control by pacifying the mob by using mild force.

The incident took place when a huge number of people gathered in front of Bramarambika Shopping mall in Karimnagar town as the shop management announced a special offer, selling saree at Rs 10, for three days from Friday on the occasion of Aashada masam.

Jostle took place as the mob gathered in front of shopping mall rushed to enter inside at one go as the time of one hour flash sale was about to end at 11 am.

After coming to know about the incident, police rushed to the spot and pacified the mob by using mild force. Injured persons were shifted to hospital for treatment.

