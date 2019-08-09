Flashback to era of Marilyn Monroe

By | Published: 10:03 pm

The real name of the famous American actor, model, and singer Marilyn Monroe was Norma Jeane Mortenson. Known as one of the most iconic sex symbols of Hollywood in the ’50s and early ’60s, she was famous for playing the comic Blonde Bombshell characters.

Los Angeles-born Monroe spent most of her childhood in foster homes and orphanages. At the age of 16, she was married while she was working in the Radioplane Company, an American aviation company that produced drone aircrafts for gunnery targets during World War II. She began a successful pin-up modelling career when she was introduced to a photographer from the First Motion Picture Unit. Later, her work led to short-lived film contracts with Twentieth Century-Fox and Columbia Pictures (1948).

She became a popular actor and had starred in several comedies, including Monkey Business and As Young as You Feel, beside dramas like Clash by Night and Don’t Bother to Knock. Although Monroe had faced a scandal for posing nude before she became a star, the story did not tarnish her acting career, but instead, resulted in immense popularity. Some Like It Hot, a critical and commercial success, made Marilyn win a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Her last completed film was The Misfits, released in 1961.

Marilyn took music and dance very seriously, making her a versatile actor with many talents and when she had no film roles, she dedicated her days to acting, singing and dancing classes. During Marilyn’s early movies, she often found opportunities to sing; and although professionals like Marni Nixon occasionally dubbed a few notes here and there, most of what we heard was the Marilyn Monroe’s real voice.

As she continued to sing, her performances demonstrated a voice that had real talent. On May 19, 1962 Marilyn sang her own rendition of Happy Birthday, Mr. President for President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Marilyn Monroe died at the age of 36 in 1962 due to acute barbiturate poisoning. While the world saw a fancy, glittery life in old Hollywood glamour, Marilyn’s turmoil behind closed doors remained a mystery.

Marilyn Monroe would have turned 93 this year. She is still considered to be one of the world’s most famous and enduring icons of all time.

Quote-cha!

“Hollywood is a place where they’ll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and fifty cents for your soul.”

“To all the girls that think you’re fat because you’re not a size zero you’re the beautiful one it’s society who’s ugly”

“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.”

Top 10 songs of Marilyn Monroe:

1. Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend – from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

2. I Wanna Be Loved By You – from Some Like It Hot

3. Kiss – from Niagara

4. A Fine Romance

5. Happy Birthday Mr. President – sung to John F Kennedy live at Madison Square Garden

6. You’d Be Surprised

7. My Heart Belongs To Daddy

8. River Of No Return

9. I’m Gonna File My Claim – from River Of No Return