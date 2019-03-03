Flaunt your brooch, the funky way

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Most often, a brooch is considered a one-time-wear accessory; something that makes us look all weird. But, if styled right, it can be the one thing that turns your look around. Originally, wearing a brooch on the left side was considered as a display of class and power among women. While there is not much experimentation that one can do with other jewellery pieces, brooches are a different matter altogether. Listed below are a few different ways in which you could pull off a completely different look

Accessorise your hat

Make that regular hat all the more interesting by clipping on a brooch to the side so that it has maximum visibility and you rock that casual, yet cool summer look.

Adorn your collars

Ties are all things ancient; brooches are the new in-thing now. If you’re someone who likes to spice up your collars the, collar brooches might just be the thing you are looking for. They are pretty, sophisticated and unique and are sure to get heads turning.

Roll up your sleeves

With summer paying an early visit this year, it’s time to roll up your sleeves. Make your summer look trendy by pinning up a brooch on the part of your sleeve that’s rolled up. Keep in mind to pin it in such way that it stays in focus.

Pin it in your hair

Party time and bad hair days? Tame your wavy tresses by pinning them up with a tiny brooch and get the crowd talking with your cool hairdo.

Flaunt that

Bored of the same old shirts? Add a little magic to it by putting on a brooch neckpiece. You can put one brooch through a chain and wear it as a necklace or you can get the look by pinning up multiple brooches along the neckline of your dress.

Spice up your footwear

Turn your regular stilettoes into designer ones by adding a simple brooch to it. Jewel-encrusted brooches are your best options to add on to your otherwise regular pumps and turn them into perfect party ones.