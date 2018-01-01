Fleet augmentation will be our focus area: Purushotam Naik

By | Published: 12:12 am 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Despite the advent of cab aggregators and Metro services, city buses are still the most preferred transportation option for many in the city. Accordingly, the Greater Hyderabad Zone of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is striving hard to improve its services to passengers this year.

TSRTC Greater Hyderabad Zone Executive Director A Purushotam Naik tells Telangana Today that services improved this year and efforts are on to offer better service.

Plans for New Year

Fleet augmentation will be the focus area. Better connectivity and improving bus frequency on different routes will be the priority. To begin with, 185 new buses will be added to the fleet by March and most of them would be ordinary ones. All these buses will be replacing the old ones, which have been plying on the city roads for around 15 years.

Generating revenue through other means?

Yes, plans are being made to generate revenue through other means such as making good use of the vacant lands and planning multiplexes at few commercially viable locations. Hopefully, this year all these projects will be grounded.

Financial performance in 2017:

Though different initiatives were taken up this year, losses remain the same. In 2017, we have incurred losses of about Rs 360 crore. Every day, nearly Rs.2.83 crore revenue is generated but the expenditure is Rs 3.83 a day. The material cost for buses is increasing every year along with fuel costs.

These apart, staff salaries and hikes are other factors. Most the revenue is generated through passenger fares, which cannot be increased regularly as it is a policy decision. Almost all the public transport organisations are suffering losses in the country.

Losses are high in Greater Hyderabad:

This is mainly due to low productivity in the city as vehicle utilisation is very less. In districts, a bus is operated nearly 400 km while it hardly plies for 200 km in the city. Heavy traffic snarls are resulting in low fuel efficiency in city buses.

Most buses have high emission levels:

No, all measures are being taken to reduce emission levels. Many buses are being operated on CNG, biofuel etc to reduce pollution even as the operational cost remains the same. In addition to this, management is planning to introduce electric buses.