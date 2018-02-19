Flesh trade goes cashless in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The push for digital transactions in the country appears to have been taken quite seriously by some quarters, albeit with different intentions.

Flesh trade organisers and agents, according to the police, are increasingly using online payment platforms for depositing or transferring money, all with the aim of avoiding police glare.

Cashless transactions are now the norm in many flesh trade deals in the city, police say, citing recent cases registered in the city limits.

According to a senior police officer from Rachakonda Police, the popularity of Paytm Payment Banks was on the rise, courtesy the easy process for cash transactions.

“A new trend, especially after demonetisation, has been adopted by organisers. They are asking their customers to pay through Paytm since it was helping them to run the racket in a more secretive way,” he said.

“In cases where the victim herself was an organiser, customers will be told to pay some amount as advance first,” he said, adding that the final payment was done after the two parties meet at an agreed hideout.

The move towards digital transactions by this ‘sector’, the officer says, has put up challenges for the police in tracking and gathering evidence.

“Some websites, more popular in running sex rackets, will not provide information despite knowing the fact that their web portals were being used for illegal purposes. In many cases, firms refuse to reveal the identity of their users involved in the crime,” he said.

However, the department is adopting counter measures that will help the police break into their networks and track suspects with evidence. “We have gained access to the websites they use and using cybercrime tools, can track them now,” he said.

The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team had arrested two persons, including a Telugu film assistant director, in Ghatkesar on December 15 last year.

Following this, another case was reported under Panjagutta police station limits on December 16. In this case, the North Zone Task Force police arrested two persons and rescued two women, with one being a popular actress and the other being a television actress from Kolkata. Both cases were reportedly being run using digital transactions.