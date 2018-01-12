Flesh trade racket busted in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:49 pm

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force busted a flesh trade racket at Banjara Hills Road No.12 and arrested three organizers including a woman late night here on Thursday.

A Russian national along with two other women were rescued.

The arrested persons were identified as Kurian T. Jacob; Y. Mery alias Mary and Pankaj Kumar Mandal.

According to the police, Jacob, a Chennai native migrated to Hyderabad in 2001 and did odd jobs. As his income seemed meagre, he took to flesh trade. He was running a brothel in a rented premises in the plush Banjara Hills area. He was earlier arrested and jailed too.

“After being released from the prison, Jacob came into contact with the other suspects and started running the brothel. He procured women from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and also Russia,” police said.