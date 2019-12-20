Flight operations at Delhi airport affected due to bad weather

By | Published: 10:16 am 10:17 am

New Delhi: The flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Friday at 7 pm have been affected due to bad weather.

“Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. While takeoffs and landings continue, some flights are impacted due to crew operational limitations,” airport authorities tweeted.

The airport authorities have requested the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. “Any inconvenience caused is regretted,” it added.