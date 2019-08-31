Flight with Chiranjeevi onboard hit by technical snag

By | Published: 1:59 pm

Hyderabad: A Vistara airlines flight bound to Hyderabad returned to the Mumbai airport half and an hour after taking off when the pilot detected a technical glitch on Friday.

Telugu film actor mega star Chiranjeevi was among the passengers who were traveling in the flight.

“Our Hyderabad-bound flight UK 869 returned to Mumbai due to a technical snag detected after take-off. The aircraft safely landed back in Mumbai and another aircraft was arranged to operate the flight soon after. We regret the inconvenience caused to customers, but the flight crew’s decision was entirely in the interest of passenger safety which is always our first priority,” said Vistara spokesperson.

