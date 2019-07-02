Flights from Hyderabad to Mumbai delayed

By | Published: 9:59 am 10:01 am

Hyderabad: Domestic flights bound to Mumbai from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad were delayed after a SpiceJet plane overshot the runway while landing in Mumbai airport amid heavy rain just before midnight on Monday.

An advisory has been issued by Mumbai airport officials to passengers in this regard. It said that due to operational issues, all departures to Mumbai Airport are likely to be delayed till further notice. “Please check with your airlines before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience, ” officials said.

