Flights resume from Hyderabad to Qatar and UAE

The RGIA has resumed services to United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well with the resumption of Etihad Airways flights between Hyderabad and Abu Dhabi.

By | Published: 3:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajiv International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad has resumed services to Qatar. Restarting its services as an Air Transport Bubble, the Qatar Airways is now connecting Hyderabad with Doha, the capital city of Qatar, weekly twice every Saturday and Sunday. The RGIA has resumed services to United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well with the resumption of Etihad Airways flights between Hyderabad and Abu Dhabi.

The connectivity resumed from September 20 and is available thrice a week, every Thursday, Friday and Sunday. International carriers like Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia have already reconnected UAE.

Passengers can book their tickets for these services through the airline websites, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. All passengers will have to adhere to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .