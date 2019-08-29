Flipkart aims 100% recycled plastic consumption by March 2021

By | Published: 7:06 pm

New Delhi: Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it has reduced usage of single-use plastic by 25 per cent across packaging value chain and, aims to move towards 100 per cent recycled plastic consumption in its supply chain by March 2021.

“As of August 1, 2019, Flipkart has achieved a 25 per cent reduction in single-use plastic through various initiatives across its packaging value chain.

Flipkart also made a commitment to eliminate single use plastic in packaging and move towards a 100 per cent recycled plastic consumption in its own supply chain by March 2021,” a statement said.

Flipkart has also filed for EPR (Extended producer responsibility) and is targeting a 30 per cent collection back in first year to begin with.

Under EPR, companies are given a significant responsibility for treatment or disposal of post-consumer products. The company is working on various means to meet the said target.

Besides, Flipkart is working on introduction of eco-friendly paper shreds, replacing poly pouches with recycled paper bags, and replacing bubble wraps and airbags with carton waste shredded material as part of long-term sustainability initiatives, it said.

Also, it is actively working with members in the ecosystem to understand the best mechanism to implement other initiatives to tackle plastic waste. In phase two of this engagement, it will extend this effort to premises of sellers for orders shipped directly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his independence day address, had urged people to shun ‘single-use’ plastic to protect the environment. In his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ too, he had urged people to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year as a day to make India plastic-free and exhorted municipalities, NGOs and the corporate sector to come up with ways for safe disposal of accumulated plastic waste before Diwali.

“Creating alternatives for single-use plastic packaging is one of the significant steps we have taken towards fulfilling our commitment to create a sustainable ecosystem. Our long-term vision is to eliminate the use of plastic and maximise the use of recycled and renewable materials,” Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.