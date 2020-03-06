Flipkart asked to pay Rs 5,000 compensation to customer

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Ranga Reddy district has directed Flipkart Internet Private Limited and Health and Happiness Private Limited to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation to a private employee for delivering a stone instead of a new mobile phone. It has asked the two companies to pay Rs 5,000 as cost of litigation.

In his complaint filed in 2017, T Venkatasai Kiran said that he received a stone in place of a Moto E-4 plus mobile handset on July 18, 2017. Responding to Kiran’s complaint, the Forum, which delivered the judgment a few weeks ago, said it examined the record and averments submitted by the companies to the complaint. Kiran had sent emails to the two companies and sought replacement of the product.

However, the companies declined Kiran’s claim on the ground that the 10 days replacement policy had expired. Had it been so, it was obligatory on the part of companies to intimate complainant with the conditions. The companies failed to produce any evidence and document to show that such type of policy intimation has been issued to the complainant either at the time of receiving order or money or at the time of delivery of the product.

The companies also stated to have received emails sent by the complainant on July 13, 2017 and July 18, 2017. The replacement was sought by the complainant on the same day itself.

The Forum observed that the same was evident from emails and said the acts and conduct of the two companies clearly shows that it wants to harass the complainant to avoid payment made by him. It said the Flipkart was engaged in the business of providing services through its internet portal to interested buyers and sellers by acting as means of existing contract of sale and purchase of movable goods.

As such privity of contract lies between the company and the complainant. If this is the declared business of company, it cannot be permitted to claim that it is providing purely gratuitous service to its customers, without any consideration.

Certainly, the case of Flipkart was not that it is a charitable organisation involved in e-commerce with no business returns to itself, the Forum said. Therefore the plea of no privity contract raised by Flipkart is distinguished devoid of merits. The Forum partly allowed the complaint and directed companies to pay compensation and cost of the litigation.

