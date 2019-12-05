Flipkart launches first Nokia-branded smart TV in India

By | Published: 4:08 pm

New Delhi: Flipkart on Thursday launched the Nokia Smart TV in India as part of their strategic partnership. Priced at Rs 41,999, the Nokia-branded smart TV is currently available in a 55-inch variant and features “Sound by JBL”.

The smart TV will be available on the e-commerce platform starting December 10 and the firm will expand the line up of 4K variants in the coming months.

“The acoustics of the Nokia Smart TV has been engineered by JBL, which will let customers experience clear vocal tones and minimal harmonic distortion. True to JBL’s brand recall, the Nokia Smart TV will also enjoy deep bass tones, typically popular with Indian audiences,” the company said in a statement.

Notably, this is the first time that JBL is extending its audio expertise in television space in India.

The TV is powered by 24 watt built-in speakers, “DTS TruSurround” and Dolby Audio to enhance the overall audio experience.

Flipkart will provide complete TV protection for Nokia-branded smart TVs, which is available at a launch price of Rs 999.

The programme gives consumers a coverage of three years against manufacturing defects and accidental damages, along with a guaranteed buyback value at the end of three years.

The Nokia Smart TV offers intelligent dimming that helps produce deeper blacks through accurate backlight control and a wide colour gamut.

It comes with the Android 9.0 Operating System (OS) that will allow users access a host of apps on the Android TV Play Store.

It sports a quad-core processor and 2.25GB RAM and 16GB ROM.

The visuals of the TV are bolstered with “MEMC” technology, which eliminates blurs and judders for a screen shift devoid of lags, thus, offering better picture definition.