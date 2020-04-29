Flipkart partners with Meru to deliver essentials

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: Flipkart and Meru have partnered to provide people access to grocery and essential items as people stay indoors supporting social distancing during the ongoing lockdown. This partnership will help deliver to Flipkart customers at their doorstep across Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.

Meru driver-partners will undergo Flipkart’s training module for a better understanding of its processes for safe and timely delivery of the grocery items, while Meru is educating and updating its driver-partners on various preventive measures such as using alcohol-based sanitisers and wearing face masks to curb the spread of the virus.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “This partnership with Meru is a result of our teams exploring new, innovative ways to drive value for our ecosystem of sellers, brands, partners, and customers to ensure the safe and swift availability of grocery and essential goods. We have a very secure and safe supply chain where we follow SOPs diligently.”

Speaking on this partnership, Neeraj Gupta, founder and CEO at Meru Mobility Tech said, “This is a unique initiative, which we are undertaking with Flipkart which will benefit consumers immensely. Meru will use its fleet to ensure the timely and safe delivery of essentials to Flipkart’s large customer base in a hassle-free manner. This service will also offer our driver-partners an additional earning opportunity during this challenging time.”

In line with the government guidelines, Meru is providing its Ozone Sanitised fleet to help Flipkart with their deliveries. The dispatch hubs have been installed with ‘Ozone Air Purifier’, encouraging all driver-partners to sanitise their cabs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .