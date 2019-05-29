Flipkart’s Sandeep Patil joins Truecaller as India MD

By | Published: 5:14 pm

Bengaluru: Swedish caller identification app Truecaller has appointed former Flipkart executive Sandeep Patil as the Managing Director for its India operations.

Patil will be part of the global management team effective May 28, Truecaller, which has over 100 million daily active users in India, said on Wednesday.

The appointment of Patil, who previously led several mandates at Flipkart including launching and substantially scaling up the fintech business, comes ahead of Truecaller’s planned launch of its credit business.

Truecaller claims that every tenth active user in India has linked their bank account to its payment service Truecaller Pay.

“We have a unique opportunity here to provide distinctive and empowering services that can improve the lives of our customers and drive their economic development,” Patil said.

“We consider India our home market where we want to deepen our presence, engagement and relevance. I look forward to further strengthening our innovative organisation and collaborating with the ecosystem to take Truecaller to greater heights,” he added.

Based in Bengaluru, Patil will be responsible for spearheading business strategies to expand the company’s footprint and accelerate revenue growth globally. He will be overseeing the teams based in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

He holds an MBA from the London Business School and a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

“Sandeep’s expertise and experience in consumer technology, financial services, and his strong global strategic experience will definitely help Truecaller fast track many of our ambitious plans and take it to the next level,” said Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-Founder, Truecaller.