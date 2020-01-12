Floating trash collector launched to clean Durgam Cheruvu

By | Published: 4:50 pm

Hyderabad: For the cleaning of Durgam Cheruvu, a floating trash collector was introduced in the water body here on Sunday. Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar along with GHMC zonal commissioner Harichandana and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer, BLN Reddy were present at the launch of the new machine.

To clean the lakes and ensure a clear water surface, the HMDA has procured floating trash collectors which moves in the water body duly collecting the trash and other floating material including water hyacinth and weeds. Operating a rapid pace, these trash collectors also does away with the need for human deployment to clean the trash and floating hyacinth and weeds in unhygienic and polluted water.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said the floating trash collectors would be deployed at the lakes in urban areas which have water hyacinth growth. Once the job is done with a lake, it would be shifted to another water body.

Deployment of floating trash collectors would be a continuous process to keep the lakes in the city clean and HMDA has so far procured seven of these collectors, he said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) too is acquiring these machines and the civic body has placed an order for six of them at a cost of Rs.1.50 crores per machine.

The lakes in urban areas were facing the problems of water hyacinth, weeds and also the floating materials such as plastic and domestic wastes flowing into the lakes through nalas, Kumar pointed out. This growth was causing mosquito menace in addition to the foul smell emission, he added.

To check the menace of mosquitoe, the GHMC has also procured six pyrofine oil spray drones in each zone for spraying to be used in the places that have turned into the breeding grounds.

Meanwhile, the HMDA has formulated a schedule for deployment of floating trash collectors for cleaning up the lakes. Mallannakunta lake in Ameenpur village, Tallakunta lake in Ghatkesar mandal and Pasumamula cheruvu in Hayatnagar mandal will be cleaned in the next two months. On completion of the task at these lakes, other water bodies would be taken up for a similar exercise and the machinery equipment shifted and deployed wherever it is required, the HMDA said in a press release.

