Flood scare in villages on Krishna banks

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Mahabubnagar: Steady inflows were being recorded by irrigation officials at Priyadarshini Jurala Project on Friday, with officials stating that at 3 pm, the inflow was 4,63,000 cusecs and outflow stood at 4,74,252 cusecs.

Bhima river, which originates in Karnataka and briefly enters Telangana, has been flowing wildly, adding more inflows into Jurala, as the river meets Krishna near Sukurupally. The availability of water at the confluence was 6 lakh cusecs.

Flood waters reached Gurjala, Krishna, Hindupur and Mandipally, which lie on the banks of Krishna. In Makthal mandal, flood waters were expected to reach Dadanpally, Pasupula and Parevula villages by Friday.

In Karnataka, near Guduru Bhima road-cum-barrage, water from Bhima river has been flowing from the top of the bridge, as the width of flow in Bhima is less, sparking an increase in water flow. While five gates on the road-cum-barrage were lifted, other gates were left closed.

By Thursday evening, Bhima received 2.5 lakh cusecs of inflows from Ujjaini dam. According to Jurala Executive Engineer Srinivasulu, by Friday evening Jurala would have received 171 tmc from Guduru and there would have been 150 tmc released downstream.

If inflows continue this way, by Sunday Srisailam project could be full to its capacity, officials said.

By 3 pm on Friday, there were inflows of 4,60,000 cusecs into Narayanpur project and outflows of 4,67,760 cusecs released downstream to Jurala. Situation also looks positive near Almatti project, where there were 3,67,000 cusecs inflows and an outflow of 3,90,000 recorded at Almatti on Friday.

By 3 pm On Friday, the water storage in Jurala was contained to 5.943 TMC, so that steady outflows could be delivered to keep the water-levels at safe levels. Water-levels at Jurala were 316.50 m, as against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 318.516 m.

Meanwhile, keeping in mind the increasing water levels on the banks of Krishna, Narayanpet RDO Srinivasulu and Narayanpet CI Venkat have been camping in the villages located on the banks and have been alerting the villagers about water levels from time to time.

Announcements were being made in villages to inform people and prevent them from going into the waters for fishing and other purposes. Panchayat secretaries, VROs and VRAs in thise villages have been activated to follow the situation closely in those vulnerable villages.

As of Friday, there was no serious concern regarding flow of Krishna river, but situation could change if inflows continue this way.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter