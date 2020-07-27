Floods fill Telangana projects to the brim

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: For the first time in the ongoing ‘Vaanakalam’ season, almost all the major projects in the State have received copious inflows and are brimming with water. The good news is that the present availability of water in all these reservoirs is almost double when compared to the corresponding period in 2019. The cumulative availability of water in 13 projects on the Krishna, Godavari rivers and their tributaries in Telangana State is 367.01 TMC as on Monday compared to 178.43 TMC on the corresponding day last year.

Meanwhile, floods due to heavy rains in Karnataka continued to push up levels in Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP). As on Monday evening, the project was receiving 35,000 cusecs following discharge from Narayanpur in Karnataka while the outflow was 34,742 cusecs. The water level on Monday was at 318.300 metres against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 318.516 metres, holding 9.40 TMC compared to 1.96 TMC in 2019. PJP water is also being discharged to Hydel power unit, Nettempadu, Bhima I and II, and Koilsagar lift irrigation projects, Left, Right and parallel canals.

At the Srisailam Reservoir, the water level was 853.80 feet against its FRL of 885 feet. Average inflows into the reservoir during the past 24 hours was 66,111 cusecs and outflows 47,194 cusecs. The reservoir presently holds 88.88 TMC compared to 31.22 TMC in 2019. In Nagarjuna Sagar project too, the inflows are continuous and heavy. The water level on Monday was 541 feet against its FRL of 590 feet. The project is holding 190.42 TMC compared to last year’s 126.63 TMC .

Meanwhile, the projects on Godavari and its tributaries have shown tremendous progress with Singur, which was lagging behind till recently, reaching a water level of 1,672.90 feet against its FRL of 1,717.93 feet. The project has 0.68 TMC compared to 0.44 TMC in 2019. Nizamsagar has 1,376.38 feet of water against its FRL of 1,405 feet. Storage is 39.24 TMC when compared to last year’s 5.46 TMC. The water level at Sriram Sagar is 1,074 feet against its FRL of 1,091 feet with inflows of 31,125 cusecs and outflows of 7,144 cusecs.

At Mid Manair, the water level is at 997.41 feet against FRL of 1,043.31 feet. Lower Manair Dam has inflows of 8,339 cusecs and outflows of 4,820 cusecs. Storage is 13.29 TMC compared to last year’s 3.30 TMC. In Kaddam, the inflows are dwindling but at Yellampally the inflows are 2,508 cusecs and outflows are 477 cusecs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .