Floral dreams in a box

Whimsical and exquisitely beautiful are the words that come to the mind when one enters the space of luxury florists One Roze. Game changing the floral scene, the venture started by Keerthi Reddy in 2015 has become a name to concur with when one wants florals that are conversation starters.

“We wanted to change the way people perceive and treasure flowers and help make memories which counting little things and celebrate life with flowers. The Indian flower industry is huge right now, we saw a huge potential in Indian market,” shares Keerthi, owner, One Roze and a true blue Hyderabadi. Having finished her masters from Santa Clara University in California, Keerthi moved back to join her family business of engineering and constructions.

Observing a gap in the luxe floral segment in the city, she decided to tap into that gap. Before starting, she studied various international flower brands and visited the world flower capital, Holland for insights.

Luxe redefined

What sets the brand apart from other florists in the market is their collaboration with well-known artists and fashion houses who share their artworks to accompany the floral arrangements and bouquets. “Customising flower arrangements in our signature hat boxes with personalised greetings is the main USP of One Roze. All our flowers are sourced from internationally acclaimed farms across India, Europe, Kenya and Ecuador. The flowers they offer vary according to season, from roses, peonies, tulips, hydrangeas, calla lilies, spray roses, exotic carnations and chrysanthemums, you get it all here but with a twist.

“Initially it was as an e-commerce portal offering exotic floral gifts. Later we launched the first luxury retail store in Banjara Hills in February last year after studying the market for an year,” states Keerthi who has now opened a second store in UB city, Bengaluru last October and plans to expand into cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi.

Over the two years it has been in business, One Roze has become a name to reckon with. “Besides, exotic luxe flower arrangements, it has also taken up high tea table arrangements, centrepieces for corporate events, receptions, birthday parties etc. “We have ventured into decor segment as well, like doing up the GVK house during their wedding, arrangements at the 101 Dining Table hall in Taj Falaknuma Palace, a wedding reception of a princess and two five-star hotels in Bengaluru– Conrad and Grand Sheraton.

As with any service industry, especially those dealing with flowers that are imported, keeping the freshness intact and keeping the petals from wrinkling is a challenge they face. But Keerthi admits, so far mishaps have given them a wide berth. “We have never faced any challenge finishing a client order. Introducing and promoting a novel luxe line in florals is challenging to Indian consumer market. But we are seeing a good response with the support of a great backend team, floral artisans and packaging artists,” adds Keerthi who has high hopes for women entrepreneurs. “Of late, I have come across a lot of young women entrepreneurs in our society, which is encouraging and inspiring many others to explore unknown territories like e-commerce, industry, fashion, travel, constructions etc.”