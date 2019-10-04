Floral fiesta on canvas

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Showcasing culture, traditions and local festivities in art form is a rare phenomenon, but for city-based women artists, it was a cake walk to represent ‘Bathukamma paatalu, aatalu’ and other forms of celebrations through art.

Around 50 artists from different parts of the city gathered at the art workshop ‘Flower fiesta – Spectacle of Telangana’ at JNAFAU in Masab Tank to showcase their works centered around Bathukamma to mark the nine-day floral festival.Organised by Telangana Jagruthi in association with Telangana Artists Forum, the first-of-its kind workshop was a platform for artists to showcase their talent. All those who visited Nehru Art Gallery in JNAFAU had a chance to witness the artworks representing the Bathukamma festival.

MV Ramana Reddy, founder and president, Telangana Artists Forum said that they did not expect this level of talent in the women artists in the city. “All the works presented by 50 them got a huge response from visitors. Earlier, we have conducted many art camps in the State, however, this workshop turned out to be one of our favourites,” he added.

Twenty-one-year-old, Manasa Kumari from Narayanaguda who visited the ‘Flower fiesta – Spectacle of Telangana’ said that it was a great initiative as it helped in projecting Telangana culture and women’s talent under one roof. “I did not expect to see so many artworks being created at the same time. It is quite exciting,” she said.

