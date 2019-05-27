Flour mills in Hyderabad cease to buzz with activity

By | Published: 12:15 am 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: Standing in long queues with a bag of wheat or rice at the local flour mill is now a thing of the past. Grinding mills or flour mills are fast disappearing from the city, courtesy the preference for packed commodities which come at much lesser the effort.

“Every neighborhood used to have at least one mill. People would line up to get wheat and jawar ground into flour while in summers mostly women visited with rice and other grains for preparing crunchy snacks,” recalls S Rajendar, a senior citizen of Lal Darwaza in the old city.

Mahesh, a flour mill owner in Lal Darwaza points out that from the first day of every calendar month, they were busy from dawn to dusk.

“People bought the grains at the ration shops, clean it at their houses and bring it for grinding. Twenty years ago, we charged Rs 1 for grinding a kg of wheat, jawar or maize. It was bit higher for other grains,” he said.

Grinding machines had become ubiquitous after replacing manual grinders (chakkis).

“Setting up a grinding mill would cost up to Rs 1 lakh two decades ago. It depended on the motor used in the set, otherwise there were small grinders which came for Rs 20,000. For commercial purposes, the bigger ones were used,” said Syed Jameel, a flour mill owner from Qazipura.

However, with the changing lifestyle and readymade flour available in the markets, flour mills have few takers.

“Nowadays we supply flour to hotels and bakeries. General public do not turn up at the mills anymore. It is only in rare cases, when people want some wheat or jawar flour to make roti (bread) on medical advice, they buy it from the market and come to us,” said Jameel.

His brother Zeeshan, who operates a flour mill in Jahanuma, points out that as they have spent most of their lives in this job, they are still sticking to it.

“To make a living, we are buying the grains from the market, grinding it and selling it to the public. We sell it for Rs 2 to Rs 3 less than price of branded atta,” he explained.

Even the machinery is no more in demand.

“Earlier, it had some resale value. But now it has to be sold as scrap,” he said.

