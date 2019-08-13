Flow of Krishna eases up a bit in Telangana

By | Published: 12:11 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: River Krishna which has been in flood and was pouring water into reservoirs in the State, on Tuesday appeared to ease up a bit.

While the flood levels were still in the range where it required the dams receiving the water to release copious amounts downstream, inflows into the Priyadarshini Jurala Project, the first dam on the river in Telangana, dipped slightly.

Compared to Monday’s inflows of 8,34,000 cusecs of water, the reading on Tuesday at Jurala stood at 7,45,000 cusecs. In turn, officials reduced the outflow from Jurala to Srisailam to 7,31,549 cusecs from 8,26,855 cusecs on Monday.

However, the inflows at Srisailam registered an increase by Tuesday evening to 8,82,980 cusecs from 8,19,254 cusecs on Monday with water released from Tungabhadra river at Sunkesula dam in Kurnool district joining Krishna on the way to the Srisailam dam.

This was reflected in the inflows at Nagarjunasagar which officials said was getting 8,14,931 cusecs of water and was in turn releasing 5,35,931 cusecs from its spillway. On Monday these figures stood at 7,66,080 and 3,67,580 cusecs respectively.

Though there was a slight dip in the river’s flow on Tuesday, indications are that good inflows from Karnataka, which will be more than enough to fill up Jurala, Srisailam and Nagarujasagar reservoirs, will continue for the next few days. While Almatti dam was sending down 5,70,000 cusecs of water to the Narayanpur dam, the latter was releasing 5,94,550 cusecs of water towards Jurala.

On Tuesday, the amount of water stored at Jurala was 5.84 TMCft against full capacity of 9.66 TMCft. Srisailam was holding 185.14 TMCft against its capacity of 215.81 TMCft while these figures for Nagarjunasagar stood at 269.12 TMCft and 312.05 TMcft.

