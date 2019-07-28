Flower crowns change the ferocity of Pit Bulls

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Pit Bulls have been demonised by society for being aggressive toward people and other animals. Many often get abused, abandoned by their owners, and end up in shelters for the rest of their lives.

To debunk this reputation, photographer Sophie Gamand started a project called Pit Bull Flower Power. She has been travelling around the USA taking pictures of Pit Bulls who have been abandoned and sharing the results on social media.

A simple crown of flowers atop their heads is completely changing their ferocious demeanour and showing them in a new, softer light.