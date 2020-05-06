Flower Moon will be the last supermoon of 2020 on May 7

By | Published: 6:15 pm 6:21 pm

Hyderabad: The final supermoon of 2020 is set to rise in the sky on Thursday. The full Moon in May is also known as the “Flower Moon,” signifying the flowers that bloom during the month. Other names include the Hare Moon, the Corn Planting Moon and the Milk Moon, according to Royal Observatory Greenwich.

This full Moon will also be a supermoon, meaning it will be about 6% larger than a typical full Moon and around 14% bigger than a micromoon, which is when the Moon is at its furthest point from Earth. Greg Brown, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory said, “Technically the exact moment of full moon is 11:45, however, the Moon will note be visible in the sky in the UK at that time.”

The opposite of a supermoon is the aptly named micromoon. This happens when the moon is at apogee, or its farthest distance from Earth. In 2020, two micromoons will happen in October – on October 1 and October 31- meaning that the second micromoon will also be a blue moon- a second full moon during a single calendar month.

What is Super Flower Moon 2020?

A Supermoon is one of the common occurrences and happens when the Moon’s orbit is closer to Earth. As this brings the Moon closer to the Earth, it appears much larger and brighter than other full Moon occurrences. Prior to this Super Flower Moon, another supermoon appeared in April, called the Super Pink Moon.

Super Flower Moon 2020 date, time

The Super Flower Moon falls on May 7 and it will reach its full illumination at 4:15 pm in India. Unfortunately, this means that people in India won’t be able to watch the phenomenon as it will be still be bright outside. However, there are plenty of space websites that will live stream the Super Flower Moon and can be accessed online.

How to watch Super Flower Moon 2020?

There are a few website that will live stream the Super Flower Moon 2020. YouTube channels, including Slooh and Virtual Telescope will be live streaming.

In a recent blog, NASA’s Gordon Johnson explained the science behind the ‘supermoon’ term. “This is the last in a series of four supermoons. The term ‘supermoon’ was coined by the astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new of full Moon that occurs within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.”

The next supermoon will be visible in April 2021.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .