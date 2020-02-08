Flowers to flourish at Flora Expo 2020 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad:To showcase India’s strength in floriculture sector and to leverage huge potential for domestic consumption and exports, over 300 companies and producers entities are expected to participate in the 15th International Flora Expo 2020 at Hyderabad from February 28.

The three-day blooming extravaganza aims to explore trade opportunities both in India’s domestic market as well as external trade in floriculture. The focus would be on promoting fresh flowers.

The expo would bring together the growers and floriculture industry bodies to promote the fresh flower consumption in the country. The event is scheduled to take place from February 28 to March 1 at HITEX Exhibition Center, Madhapur. An annual feature, the expo attracts stakeholders from across the globe to display their range of products, technologies, innovations and allied activities in the sector.

“The expo will provide a platform for convergence of global business interests such as conventional flower and gardening industry professionals, bulk buyers from large industry, florists, retailers such as home centres, supermarkets, departmental stores, interior designers and interior shops to exchange views on expanding their business avenues by availing the opportunities,” said Sayed Jafar Naqvi, president, Iflora.

“Given the huge market in Hyderabad and nearby areas, we have chosen the city as the venue of the exhibition. Hyderabad certainly was the foremost choice for organising the 15th edition of International Flora Expo 2020, 14th International Landscape & Gardening Expo, 12th International Horti Expo 2020 and 6th Agrex India 2020,” he added.

