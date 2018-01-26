Fluctuating tomato prices leave farmers in misery

By | Published: 12:10 am 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: The price of tomatoes in the city has been witnessing huge fluctuations in the market in the past week, bringing cheer to consumers but misery to farmers.

The steep fall in the price of tomatoes in Hyderabad and surrounding markets has had an adverse impact on the farming community. Tomato which was sold for around Rs 25 to Rs 35 per kg a few weeks ago came down to Rs six per kg on Thursday. At the Mehdipatnam rythu bazar, some farmers were seen selling it at Rs 5 per kg.

“We are not even getting the transportation cost after selling the tomatoes in the market, and we don’t know why the prices have suddenly dropped,” says K Laxmaiah of Reddypalem village in Rangareddy district. He brought around 200 kg tomatoes to sell in the market.

In other prominent markets across the country, farmers are getting a meager Rs 40 to Rs 50 per 15 kg basket, which is the lowest in recent times. They allege that middlemen are responsible for the drop in price of tomatoes since they have been spreading rumours that the yield was very high this season.

The situation in Shamshabad market was also similar with around 100 farmers from neighbouring villages selling their tomato produce at very low price. The traders have different versions for the drop in price, “This time, farmers went in for tomato cultivation in a big way due to availability of sufficient water, and this led to huge quantities reaching the markets in the past one week,” M Hari, Shamshabad vegetable market trader, said. Strangely, he pointed out that when local crop is available in plenty, prices drop but when tomato consignments arrive from Bengaluru, tomato prices shoot up to Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg, he added.

Farmers say that the investment for tomato cultivation per acre works out to about Rs 20,000. “If a 15 kg basket is sold at Rs 100 to Rs 120, we make a profit. At the prevailing price, farmers will incur huge losses and they won’t even get the labour charges paid for plucking the crop. If the price doesn’t improve, I won’t even get my investment of Rs 60,000 for three acres. There should be some mechanism to stabilise tomato prices in the interest of the farmers,” S Narayan Reddy of Shapur mandal in Rangareddy district said.