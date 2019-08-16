Fluorescent glow may reveal hidden life in the cosmos

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Astronomers uncovered a new way of searching for life in the cosmos through harsh ultraviolet radiation flares from red suns that once helped to destroy surface life on planets.

“This is a completely novel way to search for life in the universe. Just imagine an alien world glowing softly in a powerful telescope,” said lead author Jack O’Malley-James, a researcher at Cornell’s Carl Sagan Institute.

Astronomers generally agree that a large fraction of exoplanets beyond our solar system resides in the habitable zone of M-type stars, the most plentiful kinds of stars in the universe.

M-type stars frequently flare, and when those ultraviolet flares strike their planets, biofluorescence could paint these worlds in beautiful colours. The next generation of Earth – or space-based telescopes can detect the glowing exoplanets if they exist in the cosmos.

“Such biofluorescence could expose hidden biospheres on new worlds through their temporary glow when a flare from a star hits the planet,” said Kaltenegger.